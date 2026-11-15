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Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on November 21
By Staff,4 days ago
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, November 21. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute walk that focuses on “small things along the trails that people often miss.” For more information, call (707) 826-2359.