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Favorites roll to opening round playoff wins
12 days ago
Frank Cox and Indian River set up a marquee showdown next week with wins on Friday. Green Run and Salem will rematch in the other half of the bracket. Bethel pitched its eighth shutout of the season and will face Peninsula District rival Warwick next week after the Raiders held off Nansemond River. Maury and King's Fork also set up a rematch of last year's Region 5B title game in next week's semifinal. Booker T. Washington and Smithfield were also among Friday's winners.