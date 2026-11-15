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#7 Northwest Missouri State football blows out Pittsburg State; wins outright MIAA Conference Title
By Brett Kennedy,4 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KQTV) - The #7 Northwest Missouri State football team won its 22nd outright MIAA Conference regular season title in dominating fashion on Saturday as the Bearcats blasted Pittsburg State 45-7 inside Sporting Park in Kansas City. The Bearcats defense forced 3 turnovers, two of them coming from...
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