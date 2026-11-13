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Permanent Housing for Formerly Homeless New Yorkers Reduces Emergency Room Visits, Hospital Admissions, and Medicaid Costs, New Study Finds
7 days ago
In a new study by NYC Health + Hospitals Housing for Health and MetroPlusHealth, patients experienced a 40% reduction in emergency department visits and a 36% reduction in inpatient hospital admissions in the two years following housing placement. Permanent housing placement generated nearly $17,000 in Medicaid savings per person over...
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