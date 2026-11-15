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Eastern Kentucky volleyball completes undefeated conference season
By Lyndsey Gough,4 days ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky completed an undefeated United Athletic Conference volleyball season Saturday, sweeping Abilene Christian 25-21, 25-21, 25-18. The Colonels (26-2, 16-0 UAC) finished unbeaten in conference play for the first time since going 12-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference in 1986. They have won 21 consecutive matches, the second-longest active streak in the nation, according to the school.
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