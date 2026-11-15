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New Jersey Weather Forecast: Chilly, Windy Sunday Ahead With Sunshine and Some Clouds
4 days ago
New Jersey residents can expect a chilly and breezy Sunday, November 15, with a mix of sunshine and clouds and temperatures struggling to reach the 50-degree mark. The Jersey Shore and surrounding areas will see a mostly dry day, but gusty winds will make it feel colder, especially near the coast. Sunday’s forecast calls for afternoon highs around 50 degrees, with overnight and early morning temperatures dipping into the upper 30s and lower 40s according to the National Weather Service.