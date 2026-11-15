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Tampa Bay Sun FC Match Against Dallas Trinity FC Postponed for a Later Date
4 days ago
TAMPA, FL (November 14, 2026) – The Tampa Bay Sun FC match against Dallas Trinity FC, originally scheduled for Saturday, November 14 at 6 p.m. and tentatively rescheduled for Sunday, November 15 at 5 p.m., has been postponed again due to Dallas Trinity FC’s inability to travel to Florida amid nationwide air travel disruptions caused by the FAA ground stop yesterday.