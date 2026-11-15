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John Goldberger’s ‘100 Superlative Rolex Watches’ Returns in a Fully Revised Edition
By Store,4 days ago
Nearly two decades after its original 2008 debut helped establish the modern blueprint for vintage Rolex scholarship, Damiani Books is releasing a completely revised edition of John Goldberger’s landmark reference volume, 100 Superlative Rolex Watches. Featuring an introduction by Giampiero Negretti, the updated 280-page edition brings together 100 of...