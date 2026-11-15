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Men's College Soccer (11/14): Omaha tops St. Thomas to capture Summit League championship
By Derek Martin,4 days ago
(KMAland) -- Omaha captured the Summit League men's soccer championship with a 4-2 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday. Check out the regional soccer scoreboard and linked box scores below. REGIONAL COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD (11/14) Omaha 4 St. Thomas 2 (Summit League Championship) https://kcroos.com/sidearmstats/msoc/summary.