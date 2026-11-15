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La Calma Isn’t Going Anywhere: Leo Correa Details New Music, Lineup Changes, and 2027 Comeback Plans
By Sammy Torres,4 days ago
Since launching in 2008, La Calma has built a following in the Tejano music industry with radio hits, releases through several major record labels, and recognition from the Tejano Music Awards. But recent candid social media posts from frontman Leo Correa sparked concern among fans after he openly questioned whether the sacrifices of a nearly two-decade career were still worth it, even suggesting he might consider walking away from music.