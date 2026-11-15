undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
I tested NVIDIA DLSS on my Steam Deck, and it’s a clear step up from FSR
By Goran Damnjanovic,4 days ago
While the Steam Deck is getting a bit long in the tooth and can’t run the majority of recent AAA titles at playable frame rates, Valve’s handheld PC is still capable enough for a good chunk of AAA games released a few years ago and earlier. The biggest downside when playing those games is upscaling, since the handheld’s AMD GPU is limited to older FSR versions that look way worse than DLSS and FSR 4.