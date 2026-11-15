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I used AI to develop the perfect smart home automation routines for my house
By Namerah Saud Fatmi,4 days ago
Figuring out the right smart home automation routines has been a challenge for me, as I can't nail the perfect ones on my own. To identify the correct routines I need, I decided to enlist the help of AI. Google already has access to all my data, from my Google Home devices to my user history. I also use a Pixel 10 Pro with the Google AI Plus plan, so it only made sense to use Gemini for the job. Privacy isn't a concern for me because Google already knows everything about me, so I figured I might as well make the most of it.