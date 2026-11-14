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I made two 3D models with Meshy 7.1, and each went from idea to printer in under 20 minutes
By Patrick Campanale,4 days ago
Several months ago, I tried using AI to make 3D models and it didn’t end well. When I went to try using AI to make 3D models again, I expected it to end the same way. I was sorely mistaken. AI-generated 3D models have come a long way in a short amount of time, and it’s now an extremely viable way to create something with your 3D printer that doesn’t exist otherwise.