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In Focus SoCal: Adopting older children; election results; 1-1 with incoming State Sen. Sara Hernandez
By In Focus Staff,3 days ago
On this week’s “In Focus SoCal,” host Tanya McRae learns about the challenges for older kids in foster care who are waiting to get adopted. For National Adoption Month, “In Focus SoCal” visits Kidsave, a nonprofit that creates opportunities for older children in foster care to connect with adoptive families and lifelong mentors.