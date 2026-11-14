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Over 30 injured, no fatalities after tanker strikes cruise ship in New Orleans
By NPR,13 days ago
The National Transportation Safety Board is dispatching a team to figure out why a tanker crashed into a paddleboat cruise ship yesterday in New Orleans. The tanker hit the ship broadside, causing it to list and sink. Emergency personnel rescued nearly 200 passengers and crew with no casualties. Mel Bridges, with member station WWNO, was at the site of the accident and has more.