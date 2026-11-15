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Escala’s late goal lifts Mullen past Kent Denver for second straight 4A boys soccer title
By James Nokes,4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS — An opening developed just as Alex Escala made his run. Second-half substitute London Marquardt carried possession wide into the corner and fired a cross that Liam Sapuppo cleverly let run through, allowing Escala to deliver the winning goal in the 77th minute of Mullen’s 1-0 victory over Kent Denver on Saturday in the Class 4A boys soccer state title match at Weidner Field.
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