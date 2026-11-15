undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
How long is the wait at CAPS?
By Raegan Nelson,4 days ago
Counseling and Psychological Services, or CAPS, provides a considerable range of clinical mental health services and support to IU Indianapolis students. The appointment process is rather simple. Students can call 317-274-2548, email capsindy@iu.edu or walk into CAPS, on the second floor of Lockefield Village at 980 Indiana Ave., to set up a first appointment. After an appointment is scheduled, front desk staff email instructions for setting up an account in the JagsHealth portal. For their first appointment, students should arrive 20 to 30 minutes early to fill out a questionnaire, consent forms and a payment agreement, according to the CAPS website.