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Pellant’s Late Touchdown Secures Redbird Comeback Over No. 3 Youngstown State, 34-33
4 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The final three and a half minutes of Saturday in Youngstown featured three lead changes between No. 15 Illinois State and host No. 3 Youngstown State, but it was the Redbirds (8-3, 4-3 MVFC) who got the last laugh as a 2-yard touchdown run by ISU quarterback Beckham Pellant gave the Birds a 34-33 win over the Penguins (8-3, 6-2 MVFC) at Stambaugh Stadium on a cold, windy and rainy night.