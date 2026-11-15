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Continued consistency, efficiency carries Bonnies to third straight win
4 days ago
ST. BONAVENTURE, NY – Two weeks ago, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team started their season with a stubbed toe. Opening their season against Youngstown State, the Bonnies came out flat and lackadaisical. They lost the battle under the boards, they missed out on free opportunities at the charity stripe and they let their first appearance at the Reilly Center slip away from them. Without a doubt, the loss that’s plastered to their resume remains a black mark in the minds of the Brown and White.