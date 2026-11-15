undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Auburn forces five fumbles as Tigers rout Mississippi State, clinch bowl eligibility
By Drew Hyatt,4 days ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Auburn’s trip to Starkville began with a flight that never took off and ended with a defense that wouldn’t let Mississippi State get off the ground. The Tigers forced five fumbles, recovered four, and recorded seven sacks in a 41-9 win Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium. The victory made Auburn bowl eligible for the first time since 2023.