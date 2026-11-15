undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chiefs Announce Good News on Chris Jones After Worrying Report
By Nathan Dougherty,4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs will have Chris Jones on the field this weekend after all. The team got some worrying news when the veteran edge rusher didn’t travel with the team for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, leaving for undisclosed personal reasons. The Chiefs put an end to speculation about his status for the game, however, announcing later that he was back with the team.