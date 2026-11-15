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Cardinals’ Last Rams Upset Hides Troubling Warning for Sunday’s Rematch
By Todd Matthews,4 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals may have beaten the Rams once in 2026. But their previous meeting exposed one massive weakness in the Cardinals. In Week 6, the Cardinals beat the Rams by kicking six field goals and controlling the time-of-possession game, with the defense doing just enough to hold Los Angeles in check. Arizona visited the red zone on five of their drives and converted none of them into touchdowns.