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Damian Lillard Makes Surprising Admission About Deni Avdija
By Brett Peeples Jr.,4 days ago
Damian Lillard came out and said that Deni Avdija is his most enjoyable teammate ever. The Trail Blazers are having a good season so far and have been playing good basketball. Everyone on the team looks like they are having fun. Polymarket Hoops reported via Tony Ray Harvey that Lillard said, “Playing with him has been probably the most joyful for me out of any other player that I’ve played with, as far as being a tandem… It’s been great just to have a guy that I can play alongside that you trust on that level”.
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