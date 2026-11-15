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Leon Draisaitl posts assist Wednesday against Flyers
4 days ago
Leon Draisatil posted one assist in the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Flyers Wednesday night. Drasaitl continues a scorching stretch in the offensive zone, tallying points in 14 of his last 15 games. The 31-year-old continues to form a dynamic offensive tandem with Connor McDavid at the top of the Edmonton lineup for head coach Mike Babcock, posting a 1.85 point per game average (18 goals, 19 assists) through 20 games so far this season.