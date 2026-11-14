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Silverado Vineyards Block Blend Napa Sauvignon Blanc 2025
By Domaine Dave,12 days ago
The Silverado Vineyards Block Blend Napa Sauvignon Blanc 2025 is a wine I found at Costco selling for $12.99; it is available elsewhere for between $15 1nd $20. Silverado Vineyards has two Sauvignon Blancs: a single-vineyard wine that sells for $ 35-plus, and this Estate Sauvignon Blanc. For some reason, this wine is not featured on Silverado’s website.