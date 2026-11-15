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A Deeper Look at the Blazers’ 3-Point Diet and If It’s Too Volatile
By HarryRobertson,4 days ago
Let’s check out the numbers. During Friday’s airing of “The Firm of Harris and Marang,” 105.1 The Fan’s Danny Marang stated that this iteration of the Portland Trail Blazers “doesn’t make sense.” Following a 9-3 start – the best since the 2022-23 season – Blazers fans are irate at the sentiment. Is there credence to Marang’s claim, or does his statement reflect yet another piece of punditry provocation?