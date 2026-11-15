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How Important Is Shaedon Sharpe Returning to the Trail Blazers?
By Dave Deckard,4 days ago
The Portland Trail Blazers are riding high with a 9-3 start to their 2026-27 regular season. The success story has several subtexts. One of the lesser-mentioned ones is that they’re winning without Shaedon Sharpe, their young wing phenom. Sharpe averaged 21 points in 29 minutes last season over a solid 50-game span. He’s out for the first six months of this season with a torn meniscus.