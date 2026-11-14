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The Amity Affliction
11 days ago
Review Summary: A band in flux attempt to reassert themselves. They don't succeed. If you were viewing the release of House of Cards, The Amity Affliction’s 9th full-length album, with some trepidation, then you weren’t the only one. After the firing of founding member and clean vocalist Ahren Stringer, the future of Amity was pulled into heavy flux, made even more unsure thanks to the rather positive reaction of their last album, Not Without My Ghosts. These fears were assuaged somewhat by the release of standalone single “All That I Remember”, and then immediately stoked once more as the album’s singles began dropping. The good news? Those three singles were the worst songs on the album. The bad news? House of Cards doesn’t rise too much higher overall. While not doing too much catastrophically wrong, it also doesn’t do too much that could be considered excellent.