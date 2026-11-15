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Rakuten Kobo expands library borrowing experience with new CloudLibrary partnership
By Rakuten Kobo,4 days ago
Toronto, ON -- November 12, 2026. Rakuten Kobo, a global leader in digital reading, announced today a major expansion of its industry-leading library borrowing experience, answering the call from readers who want more ways to access the books they love. With the new partnership with OCLC's CloudLibrary, Kobo is making it easier for readers to connect their favourite library catalogues to their eReaders, ensuring that no matter where you borrow your eBooks, they are ready and waiting on your device.