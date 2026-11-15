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Late game heroics elevate WKU Football to victory over Jacksonville State
By Jonah Moore,4 days ago
WKU Football upset Jacksonville State 34-24 on Nov. 14, where the Hilltoppers scored 13 points in the final two seconds. The Hilltoppers trailed the entirety of the second half, until senior quarterback Brock Glenn called game, floating a pass to the back of the end zone towards senior wide out Jyziah Rockwell, who hauled in the game winning score.