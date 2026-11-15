undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Louisville’s AmeriPro Contract Ends, but Its Next EMS Plan Remains Unclear
By Caleb Whitmore,4 days ago
Louisville Metro let its ambulance-services agreement with AmeriPro Health expire on Oct. 31, 2026. The decision leaves two distinct questions: what the reported savings estimate represents, and how the city will cover the work AmeriPro had been doing. Metro said its operational needs had changed, but has not publicly detailed a post-contract staffing plan in the information reported by The Courier-Journal.