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Kentucky Dumps Wellpath as Prison Healthcare Provider After Inmate Death Lawsuits
By Caleb Whitmore,2 days ago
Kentucky's Department of Corrections will not renew its long-running contract with Wellpath, the embattled prison healthcare company that has provided medical and mental health services to the state's inmate population for more than a decade. The state has instead selected Wexford Health Sources, a Pittsburgh-based company, as its new independent medical provider, with that contract set to begin in January 2027, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
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