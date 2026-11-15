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8 Survival Thrillers That Are 10/10 Masterpieces, Ranked
By Michael Block,4 days ago
We often turn to movies to experience situations we can’t imagine in our own lives. It’s part of the thrill of a thriller. Our adrenaline races from the comfort of our seats because we don’t have to experience what the protagonists are going through. Survival thrillers depict worst-case scenarios: trying to stay alive when the odds are stacked against you.