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CBS’ ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ Replacement Just Proved Network TV Isn’t Dead
By Lloyd Farley,4 days ago
“I’m not dead!” The quote comes from the "Bring Out Your Dead" plague cart scene from the iconic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, where an old man repeatedly insists he hasn’t yet shuffled off this mortal coil. Yet it could just as easily apply to network television, which refuses to go away despite the dominance of streaming. What keeps it alive are shows like the new Lincoln Lawyer replacement from CBS, Cupertino. The rookie series has found an audience, doubling its viewership with the pilot episode reaching 10.58 million viewers, the latest evidence that there’s still life on network TV.