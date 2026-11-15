undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Netflix Officially Loses Its Best Historical Epic Next Month
By Rohan Naahar,4 days ago
More than four years after airing its final season, a hit historical epic series is slated to be removed from Netflix this December. It joins other shows superficially marketed as Netflix Originals — for example, The End of the F***ing World and Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life — to be removed from the platform this year. These removals happen because Netflix doesn't own distribution rights in perpetuity. According to What's on Netflix, the streamer retains the option to renew them, but in the case of these shows, it chose not to.