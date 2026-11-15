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Gerard Butler’s R-Rated Action Blockbuster Officially Loses Its Streaming Home
By Rohan Naahar,4 days ago
The massive success of this summer's The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, reignited interest in Greek mythology. During its theatrical run, the 2004 epic Troy and the Disney+ series Percy Jackson & the Olympians witnessed viewership spikes on streaming. The Odyssey was always expected to be a hit, but no one saw it becoming the highest-grossing hit of Nolan's career with a $1.8 billion worldwide haul. It's by far the highest-grossing period movie of all time, having generated more than three times as much at the global box office as Troy. It also vastly outperformed the last major blockbuster based on Greek mythology, which is currently streaming Paramount+ in the United States.