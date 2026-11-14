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Peltola's lead increases in uncalled Alaska Senate race
4 days ago
Democrat Mary Peltola is leading by four percentage points against Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan in the latest estimates in the Alaska Senate race, which remains uncalled. The latest unofficial results from the Alaska Division of Elections put Peltola just above the crucial 50% threshold – at 50.1% – and more than 11,000 votes ahead of Sullivan, which could mean the race is closer to being called.