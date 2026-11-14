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3 more charged in 18-year-old's death, including suspect's mother
2 days ago
Three more people have been charged in the Nov. 11 shooting death of an 18-year-old man on Columbus' Southeast Side. Anthony Turner-Johnson and Tion Knight, both 18, were charged Nov. 13 with murder in the death of Dereon Williams. Teiona Knight, 36, was charged with complicity, a second-degree felony. They join Julius Diyanni Cherry, 21, who also faces a murder charge after police said he was part of a group of people who planned the shooting.