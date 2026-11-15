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Elyria woman charged with threatening to shoot APL humane officer
By The Chronicle-Telegram,4 days ago
An Elyria woman is free on bond after allegedly making threats to shoot an Animal Protective League humane officer who took two dogs injured dogs from her care last week. Erica Vaughn, 65, of Courtland Street, is facing a charge of aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor. She pleaded not guilty and is free on bond, with a pretrial hearing set for Monday in Elyria Municipal Court.
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