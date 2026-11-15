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Elyria man shot, wounded by officer during Bridge Pointe Commons standoff facing multiple charges
By Dave O'Brien The Chronicle-Telegram,4 days ago
An Elyria man shot and wounded by an Elyria police officer after allegedly pulling a knife and making threats during an hourslong standoff at the Bridge Point Commons apartment complex last month is facing 15 criminal charges in Lorain County Common Pleas Court. JR Ewing Flowers, 47, of East Bridge...
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