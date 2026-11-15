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Vermilion police, Lorain County Sheriff introduce new K-9 teams
By Dave O'Brien The Chronicle-Telegram,4 days ago
Two area law enforcement agencies are fielding three new K-9 teams, partnering humans with working dogs. The Lorain County Sheriff's Office this week introduced new K-9 Knight, with veteran handler Deputy Amanda Berry, and K-9 Creed with the office's newest handler, Deputy Nicole Brescan. Meanwhile, Vermilion police also introduced their...