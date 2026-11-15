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Henige and Lungu have 21 each in Fresno State’s 89-80 victory over UC Riverside
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Bradey Henige and Dragos Lungu had 21 points each in Fresno State’s 89-80 win against UC Riverside on Saturday. Henige also contributed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-1). Lungu added eight rebounds. Ross Candelino shot 2 of 6 from the field and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line to finish with 19 points.