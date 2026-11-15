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Blake Baker, Jordan McRae, Jadon Mayfield spark Louisiana Tech to 63-31 romp over Southern Miss
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
RUSTON, La. (AP) — Blake Baker threw three touchdown passes and Jordan McRae and Jadon Mayfield both returned an interception for back-to-back scores as Louisiana Tech steamrolled Southern Mississippi 63-31 on Saturday night. Baker completed 21 of 28 passes for 236 yards for the Bulldogs (8-2, 6-0 Sun Belt...