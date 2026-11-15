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Singleton scores 34, LSU-New Orleans takes down Southern University-New Orleans 98-82
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kahlil Singleton scored 34 points as LSU-New Orleans beat Southern University at New Orleans 98-82 on Saturday. Singleton shot 11 of 22 from the field, including 6 for 15 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Privateers (2-1). Kedrick Osby scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Eze Nwakamma had 12 points and shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.