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Suspensions give other UAPB players their chance
By Tanner Spearman,4 days ago
With nine University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff players suspended for Saturday afternoon’s game, others had to step up. Their efforts weren’t enough to win, with Prairie View A&M kicking a last-second field goal to win 13-10 at Simmons Bank Field, but UAPB coach Alonzo Hampton said the players who filled in were rewarded for their patience and hard work all season.
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