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Aurora Biennial Turns Dallas City Hall Into a Stage for Climate and AI Art
By Nate Simmons,4 days ago
Downtown Dallas is set to become an open-air gallery on Nov. 21, when the seventh Aurora Biennial brings art to Dallas City Hall, the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library and the AT&T Discovery District. The free, multi-artist contemporary art exhibition has been a fixture of the city's cultural calendar for over 15 years, and this year's edition is its biggest expansion yet, stretching programming across an 18-day span instead of compressing it into a single night.