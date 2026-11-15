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Mesquite Rock Hounds, Rejoice — 69th Gem & Mineral Show Returns November 21–22
By Richard Dawson,4 days ago
Rock collectors and curious families have a reason to head to Mesquite November 21–22, as the Dallas Gem and Mineral Society presents its 69th Annual Gem & Mineral Show. The event brings together 45 exhibitors selling gems, minerals, jewelry, and lapidary supplies, alongside live demonstrations, a fluorescent mineral display, a kids' digging area, and a silent auction.