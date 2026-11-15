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Seeking a spark, Michigan plays both Carr and Underwood at QB in 31-7 loss to No. 18 Oregon
By OWEN MURRAY - Associated Press,4 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Michigan pivoted between freshman starter Tommy Carr and sophomore Bryce Underwood in a planned quarterback tandem during the Wolverines’ 31-7 loss at No. 18 Oregon on Saturday. Neither one was very effective. Carr played the first two series on offense before Underwood, the Wolverines’...