undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Newlyweds Season 1 Episode Review: A Love Story for All The…Months
By Caitlin Wyneken,4 days ago
Therapy for a rushed romance isn’t a bad idea. But on Newlyweds Season 1 Episode 4, “Back in Time,” apparently that means consulting an ex-wife. Claudia interrupts a family dinner to inform the couple her therapist would like to have them in for a session. Before we can unpack why—and why they even agree—they’re talking about some of their very “earliest” memories.