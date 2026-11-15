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Coventry girls volleyball routs SMSA to advance to semifinals
By Johnny Uricchio @johnnyu929 juricchio@thechronicle.com,4 days ago
COVENTRY — Handling their business is something that Coventry continues to do when they face teams below their weight class. Facing the No. 8 SMSA Wildcats, the Coventry Patriots girls volleyball team swept the visitors (25-8, 25-18, 25-14) in the Class S State Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday,. In the...